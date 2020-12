The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Friday attended Christmas church service with troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Bunu Yadi in Yobe. Buratai, who was represented at the Military Chapel by the Chief of Training and Operations (Army), Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, commended them for their […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper