By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Dakkada Football Club has unveiled Danlami Kwasau as head coach ahead of the commencement of the 2020/21 NPFL season. The Kaduna-born, former FC Taraba, Kada City and Delta Force gaffer takes over from Coach Caleb Esu whose contract expired at the end of last season […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper