EndSARS Protests: Claims Pressure Mounts In Underwriting Firms

After the #EndSARS protests where properties were looted, destroyed and vandalised, insurance companies are already witnessing huge claims request, running into several billions of Naira. ZAKA KHALIQ writes on this development that will change the landscape of insurance industry in the outgoing year. During the recent #EndSARS Protests in the country, most government offices, banks, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
