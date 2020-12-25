Yuletide: Foundation Donates Money, Food To Orphanage Homes

A non-governmental organisation, under the aegis of First Child and Prisoner Care Foundation (FCAPCF), has donated money and relief materials to four orphanages homes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja as part of activities to celebrate Christmas. Addressing journalists during the presentation yesterday in Abuja, founder of the foundation, Ambassador Martins Efe, said the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
