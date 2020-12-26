Christmas: ‘PMB’s Confidence In Service Chiefs, Security Agencies, Tonic For More Successes’

The Arewa Citizens Coalition for Change (ACCC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s Christmas speech wherein he urged Nigerians to be patient with the service chiefs and security agencies. The group said the president’s remarks would catalyze his security architecture, officers and troops to more success in the new year. Recall that President Buhari had urged Nigerians […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
