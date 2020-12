By Anayo Onukwugha | National chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, has died at the age of 68. Family sources revealed that Nkanga, who is former Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State, died on Christmas Eve of suspected complications from Coronavirus. Confirming the incident, spokesman of the PANDEF, Ken […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper