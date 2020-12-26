By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu The Yobe State Fiscal Responsibility Board has organized training workshop for Board’s staff as well as Monitoring & Evaluation officers from selected relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State on Monitoring and Supervision of the Implementation of State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS). SFTAS program is a performance-based grant […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Yobe Trains MDA’s Staff On Monitoring, Implementation Of SFTAS