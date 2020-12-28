‘Plateau Mothers’ Commend Lalong Over Signing Death Sentence Bill On Kidnapping Into Law





By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, Mothers in Plateau State have commended the state governor, Barrister Simon Bako Lalong, for signing into law some bills passed by the Plateau State House of Assembly, seeking to effectively tackle criminal activities in the state. The forum’s chairperson, Barr. (Mrs) Rebecca Pam, in a statement, praised Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) among […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper