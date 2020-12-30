NPFL Resumption Will Trigger Economic Recovery, Reduce Social Vices – Dare  

By Salifu Usman, Abuja The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says the resumption of competitive football leagues in the country, after nine months of COVID-19 induced lockdown on football activities, will trigger economic recovery and reduce social vices. Dare, who made the proclamation while chatting with newsmen following the resumption of NPFL matches […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
