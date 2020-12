President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock at the news of the demise of Prof. Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC). The president made his feelings known in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday. Buhari described Odekunle, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper