By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola A 16-year-old Bilkisu Adamu, born without vagina was among beneficiaries of over 3,000 successfully treated patients at the free medical outreach sponsored by Senator Binos Yaroe (PDP-Adamawa South). A vaginal opening was created for (Bilkisu) at Cottage hospital Guyuk, Thursday, who never had a menstrual flow, as she cannot live as a […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper