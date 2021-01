By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Clergymen and rights activists, has been asked never to relent in speaking the truth to stand for peace founded on justice. Most Rev. Musa Panti Filibus, Archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), made the assertion to mark new year in Numan, Adamawa state. Filibus stressed that “Thats […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper