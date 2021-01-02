Adamawa Lawmaker Empowers 150 Trainees With Tools, Cash





By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Adamawa state lawmaker Sen. Binos Yaroe, representing South Senatorial District in the senate, has empowered 150 trainees with entrepreneurship tools and cash. Those benefited the gesture, were earliar trained by the lawmaker in February this year on principles of good leadership and entrepreneurship development, agriculture, hair dressing, animal husbandry and ICT. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper