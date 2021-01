BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume on Thursday flagged off an empowerment programme for 1,200 women, some of whose husbands had been killed by the Boko Haram terrorists. The women received sewing and grinding machines, and cash gifts. A statement by Ndume’s media office in Abuja on Thursday, explained […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper