The Spanish giant, Atletico Madrid have secured the services of the Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade, from Norwegian club, Avaldsnes. Ajibade joined the Spanish club on a two-year deal after her contract with Avaldsnes ran out in December 2020. The Nigeria international joined Avaldsnes Idrettssenter on a two-year deal from Nigerian side Robo Queens in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper