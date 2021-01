BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja The conservator-general of National Park Service (NPS), Dr Ibrahim Goni has disclosed that about 9,557 tourists from USA, Germany, Britain and other Nigerians visited the national parks across the states, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This figure is about 3000 higher, compared to 6,061 recorded in the year 2017. Goni stated […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper