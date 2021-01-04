SERAP Asks PMB To Probe Missing N3.8bn In Health Ministry, NAFDAC, Others





The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to “probe allegations that N3,836,685,213.13 of public funds meant for the Federal Ministry of Health, teaching hospitals, medical centres, and National Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are missing, mismanaged, diverted or stolen.” SERAP in a statement issued on Sunday by its deputy […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper