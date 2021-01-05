Communities To Leverage Diaspora Remittances, Others For Devt – Traditional Ruler 

Nigeria’s rural communities, where over 70 per cent of the country’s population reside could address lingering infrastructural challenges if the nation can develop strategies that will harness diaspora remittance to bridge gap in infrastructure. A House of Representatives and erstwhile commissioner in Imo State, Dr. Ishmael Anyadiegwu, Speaking at his coronation ceremony as the Ezeamama, […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

