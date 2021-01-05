Lagos Deploys 1,250 Special Constabulary Officers For Community Policing

By
Headliners
-
2



BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday deployed 1,250 Special Constabulary Officers for community policing to boost security in different parts of the state. Speaking at the passing-out parade of the Community Policing Special Constabulary Officers held at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

