Lagos Deploys 1,250 Special Constabulary Officers For Community Policing

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday deployed 1,250 Special Constabulary Officers for community policing to boost security in different parts of the state. Speaking at the passing-out parade of the Community Policing Special Constabulary Officers held at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
