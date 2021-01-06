Gender Based Violence: Jose Foundation Launches Trust Fund

A multi-million naira trust fund to fight against gender-based violence (GBV) has been launched by Nigerian international nongovernmental organisation, Jose Foundation. A press statement Wednesday signed by the president, Jose Foundation, Dr Martins Abhulimhen, disclosed that the trust fund became necessary to address the rising cases of gender-based violence across the country by providing guards […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
