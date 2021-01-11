Minister Advocates Domestication Of Trafficking In Persons Prohibition Enforcement Act





By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP has been tasked to focus on the domestication of Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015 (TIPPEA) and Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 (VAPP) in all States of the Federation. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper