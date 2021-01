Former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, Prof. George Obiozor, was yesterday, elected the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan Igbo umbrella group. Amb Obiozor polled 304 votes to clinch the position while Valentine Oparaocha polled 15 votes and Sergius Uju Okoro scored three votes. Chairman of South East Governors Forum and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper