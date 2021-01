By Ejike Ejike, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) said it has uncovered plots to incite religious violence in Nigeria by some unscrupulous elements. The spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement, said the targeted states include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East. According […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper