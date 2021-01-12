Labour Suspends Planned Strike Against CAC Mgt

The Amalgamated Union Of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has suspended its planned industrial action against the maladministration in Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for two weeks. AUPCTRE Union led by Comrade Benjamin Anthony said a closed-door meeting was held with the permanent secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment Dr Sani […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
