Women Journalists To Drive Climate Change Agenda ImplementationÂ 

By
Headliners
-
2



By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja Female journalists under the auspices of Women in Media Initiative (WIMI) have been positioned to drive Nigeriaâ€™s climate change agenda, especially the implementation of the nationâ€™s nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. Speaking during a strategic webinar with the NDC Media Women Working Group, with the theme ‘The role […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR