BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ore, Ondo State on Tuesday remanded 36-year-old Peter Moses in Correctional Centre for allegedly raping and impregnating his biological daughter. The accused person, Moses was said to have committed the offence between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in Odigbo […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper