BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI Benue State Police Command has confirmed the death of Chidimma IK Omah who was set ablaze in his house, by his enstrange lover Esther Alex The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, informed that the 18-year-old girl has confessed carrying out the act. Anene […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper