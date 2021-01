When Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, On Tuesday, November 9, 2020, presented the state’s Year 2021 N1, 155 trillion Budget estimate, tagged “Budget of Rekindled Hope”, to the state House of Assembly, Lagosians knew it was a bold aspiration of the present administration in the state to impact on the lives of the people. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper