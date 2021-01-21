Leveraging On Technology To Boost INEC Performance In Elections

By
Headliners
-
1



Globally, the use of different forms of technology in the election process has been on the rise as more countries use Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to improve their election and democratic processes. Political analysts believe that appropriate application of technology to electoral processes can reduce long-term costs, increase administrative efficiency, increase credibility, transparency and […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR