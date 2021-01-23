COVID-19 Prevention: Surgeon Warns Against Use Of School Buses





BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja An Otorhinolaryngology expert, Prof Titus Ibekwe, has advised parents and school authorities in the country against conveying of school children with school busses. Prof. Ibekwe, who is the Faculty Secretary, Otorhinolaryngology, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, noted that such measures would prevent further spread of COVID-19. Otorhinolaryngology is the medical speciality […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper