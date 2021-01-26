Amidst Rising Cases, Study Recommends How Govts, Employers Can Address GBVH At Work Places

By Michael Oche, Abuja A study by the Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO, has made recommendations on how governments, employers and trade unions can address Gender Based Violence and Harassment (GBVH) in the world of work. The Solidarity Center AFL-CIO is the largest U.S based international worker rights organization partnering directly with workers and unions across the globe […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

