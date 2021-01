President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service. Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar. President Buhari […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper