Electricity: Most Metered Nigerians Still On Estimated Billing– NECAN

Network for Electricity Consumers Advocacy of Nigeria (NECAN) has said many electricity consumers metered by the power distribution companies (DisCos) are still on estimated billing plan, expressing concern that a large number of electricity consumers are yet to be metered, despite government intervention in the national meter supply programme. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), recently […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
