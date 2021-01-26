Inter-faith Clerics End 21 Days Prayers For Nigeria, PMB’s Administration





The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP), on Monday, wrapped up its 21 days intercessory prayers for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari. The three-week-long spiritual exercise came to a halt at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, with hundreds of respected Christian and Muslim clerics in attendance. In his address, Sheik Abubakar Idris said in the course […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper