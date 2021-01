Maj.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Of The Nigerian Army, On Tuesday Supported 1,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWD) With Relief Materials And Cash In Maiduguri. Presenting The Items To The Beneficiaries, Khalifa, Who Was Represented By Lt.-Col. Andrew Wuyep, Commander Of 195 Battalion Of The Army, Disclosed That The Gesture Was […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper