BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos Justice Nicolas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday admitted a compact disc containing an analysis of the contents of the phone of controversial musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Naira Marley over allegations of conspiracy, possession of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Alleged Fraud: Court Admits Exhibit Containing Naira Marley's Phone Analysis