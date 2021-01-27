Driven by the need to effectively manage crisis in tertiary institutions, a leading institute for higher education in the country, Executive Trainers Limited, has advocated for crisis leadership among stakeholders. This was the crux of a virtual discourse organised by the institute and held recently. With the theme: â€œCrisis Leadership in Higher Educationâ€�, the International […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Executive Trainers, Stakeholders Advocate Crisis Leadership In Tertiary Education