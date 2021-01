BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE, Owerri Worried by the recent clash between some soldiers and members of the controversial IPOB Eastern Security Network (ESN) in some council areas of Imo West Senatorial Zone of Imo state, the state Chairman of the Change Nigeria Party (CNP), Prince Fabian Onyebuchi Onuoha, has advised military personnel deployed to the volatile […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper