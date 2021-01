BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja An Onitsha, Anambra State-based lawyer, Harold Ekwerekwu, has accused the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, of land grabbing. He alleged that CJ Anyachebelu in connivance with some people invaded his property in Onitsha last week Monday and pulled down his building which was under construction under the pretext that the land […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper