By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello, has said that the success of the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressive Congress (APC) will determine the party’s chances in future elections. Bello, who also chairs the party’s national registration committee, warned chieftains and groups within the party against hijacking its membership registration […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Registration/Revalidation: Success Of Exerciseâ€™ll Determine APC Chances In Elections