*Reiterates support for one, indivisible Nigeria By Our Correspondent A coalition of South East group of the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing new service chiefs to man the nation’s security management, saying the president’s action which saw emergence of new and energetic military chiefs in such responsibility would no […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Coalition Hails Buhari Over Appointments Of New Service Chiefs