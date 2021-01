By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt Four farmers from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers States, have expressed excitement over the ruling of the Dutch Appeal Court sitting in Hague, which ordered Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to pay compensation to them. Milieudefensie, the Dutch branch of Friends of The Earth, had in 2008 brought the lawsuit […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper