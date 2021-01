BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council, Comrade Victoria Asher is dead. Comrade Asher died today, January 30th at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi following complications from Cesarian Section (CS) where she was delivered of twins on Saturday 23 January 2021. Recalled that Comrade Asher who, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper