BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan No fewer than four people have been reportedly killed in a clash between the operatives of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun and hoodlums in Labiran area of Ibadan, Oyo State. Labiran has been hotbed of violence due to incessant attacks by some hoodlums in the last few days, necessitating […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper