Modibbo Adama University Matriculates 3,215 Students





By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola The Modibbo Adama University, Yola has matriculated 3,215 undergraduate students to read various program in the institution. This is the first matriculation, following the conversation of the institution to conventional university. The Vice Chancellor, Prof Abdullahi Liman Tukur, used the occasion to commendÂ PresidentÂ Muhammadu Buhari for signing the bill for the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper