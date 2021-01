BY ABIODUN SIVOWAKU When the Senate confirmed Dr Muheeba Dankaka, as the Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), in June 2020, it ushered in a new era at the commission. Having been part of a 38-man list submitted by the President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment into the commission, Dankaka a native of Ofa, Kwara State […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper