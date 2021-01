BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI The State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council, Comrade Victoria Asher is dead. Comrade Asher died today January 30th at about 8:00am at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi following complications from Cesarian Section (CS) where she was delivered of twins on Saturday 23 January 2021. Recalled […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper