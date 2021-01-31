Senate To SERAP: Channel Your Grievances To Our Appropriate Committee





BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja The Senate at the weekend reacted to alleged misappropriation of N4.4billion by the National Assembly, made by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP). Recall that SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, in a statement had alleged that an audit report revealed that the fund budgeted for NASS was misappropriated. SERAP therefore gave […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper