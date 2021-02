BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos Airtel Africa has posted a revenue growth of 13.8 per cent for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. In its financial results published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the telco company’s revenue grew to $2.870 billion from $2.522 billion in Q3, 2019. Reviewing the Company’s result […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper