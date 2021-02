By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola The managememt of Adamawa State Polytechnic (SPY) says, the sack of four of its lecturers over examination malpractices and alteration of examinations results sheets was to improve¬† quality of education in the three campuses. Prof Ibrahim Umar, Rector of the polytechnic also confirmed that, no courses have been re-introduced at the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper